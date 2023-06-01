Ayesha Omar hails legendary Nayyar Ejaz as Finest Co-Actor

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Sharing the screen with most acclaimed actor of Pakistani drama industry, Nayyar Ejaz, Omar is nothing but all praised about the Taxali co-actor.

Starring top notch cast of the industry including Ayesha Omar, Yasir Hussain, Mehar Bano, Nayyer Ejaz, Iffat Omar, Iftikhar Thakur, Babar Ali, Umar Aalam, and Sheheryar Cheema, 'Taxali' is an upcoming crime-thriller set be released on this Eid-ul-Azha as announced by the director.

Since the announcement of the most anticipated film got aired, fans have been witnessing sweet interactions between two of its co-stars.

The 'Karachi se Lahore' star took to her instagram account and started pouring heartfelt appreciation for the most senior & loveable actor Nayyar Ejaz, sharing her overwhelming emotions for being honored to have him as acting coach & mentor.

"Nayyer Bhai you are a true legend and that's why I wanted you as my acting coach", stated the actor.

Omar further expressed her gratitude and respect also, for the 'Na Maloom Afrad' actor while attributing him as a legendary & talented one from the industry.

"It's been amazing working with you & learning with you. The credit goes to you and the whole crew & cast".

Continuing with the praising session between both the stars, Ejaz also responded being grateful for the sweet gesture by 'love Mein Ghum' actress, stating her professionalism & dedication towards her tough & challenging role as noteworthy.

Apart from Taxali, Omar is also a part of upcoming cinematic release Kukri, set to be aired on 2nd June 2023.