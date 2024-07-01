Open Menu

Ayesha Raza Urges Parents To Cooperate With Polio Teams

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Prime minister’s focal person on polio, Ayesha Raza Farooq on Monday urged every segment of society to play a

role in eradicating poliovirus from the country.

Talking to a ptv news channel, she said that the anti-polio campaign began in forty-nine selected districts of the country today where more than 9.5 million children under five years of age will be administered polio vaccine drops. She also urged parents to cooperate with polio teams visiting their doorsteps.

She said sixteen districts in Balochistan, eleven in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sixteen in Sindh and six in Punjab are part of the campaign, adding that, door-to-door polio campaign will be conducted in specific Union Councils of Islamabad as well.

“Government is sending polio vaccination teams to citizens’ doorsteps, especially in areas where the virus is present, adding, guardians and parents of children should open their doors for these health workers who are hardworking in sever heatwave condition ".

Replying to a question, she said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working on this matter where he has conducted high-level meetings with all four provinces' chief ministers, and within the next two months, we will also launch another high-quality level drive nationwide.

She said that the government was extending every possible assistance and security measure to protect polio workers.

