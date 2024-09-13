Ayesha Raza vows to leave no stone unturned in polio fight, urges parents to cooperate

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Prime Minister's Focal Person on Polio Eradication Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq Friday launched an unrelenting war on polio, vowing to leave no stone unturned in the quest to vanquish this debilitating disease from Pakistan's soil once and for all.

In an exclusive talk with a Private news channel, she reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to eradicating polio from the country as aggressive steps were being taken to achieve this goal, including intensified vaccination campaigns, enhanced surveillance and strengthened coordination with provincial authorities.

Senator Farooq also reiterated the crucial role of public cooperation in this endeavour, appealing to citizens to join hands with the government in its efforts to wipe out this debilitating disease.

"By working together, Pakistan can overcome the challenges posed by polio and ensure a healthier future for its children," she stressed.

Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq emphasized the urgent need to re-educate people about the critical importance of polio vaccination. She stressed that hiding children from polio drops is a significant obstacle to eradication efforts.

"To address Polio, this year's first nationwide polio campaign will continue until September 17th. Two additional national emergency drives will be conducted before the end of December," she announced.

"Intensive efforts will focus on re-educating parents and caregivers about the safety and efficacy of polio vaccines. This will involve addressing misconceptions and concerns that lead to vaccination hesitancy. Influencers, community leaders, and religious scholars will be engaged to promote vaccination," she added.

Responding a query, she said, "By re-educating the public and maintaining vigilance, Pakistan can boost vaccination coverage and herd immunity. This will prevent new polio cases and stop transmission, protecting the country's progress toward polio eradication. Ultimately, this will move Pakistan closer to a polio-free future, where no child will suffer from this debilitating disease."

Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq made a heartfelt appeal to parents across Pakistan, urging them not to hesitate when it came to administering polio drops to their children.

She reassured them that polio drops were completely safe and secure, and that vaccination was the only effective way to protect their children from the debilitating effects of polio.

"The vaccine has been extensively tested and proven to be harmless, and that it is the best way to ensure a healthy and secure future for their children," She emphasized.