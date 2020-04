Ayoub Brohi posted as SDPO Baldia Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Muhammad Ayoub Brohi DSP/ SDPO Tando Adam, district Sanghar has been transferred and posted as SDPO Baldia district Hyderabad with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to a modified order issued here by the Additional Inspector General of Police, Hyderabad Region, the transfer order of Mumtaz Ali Bugti, DSP Hala to Baldia Hyderabad was modified and he was posted as SDPO, Tando Adam, district Sanghar on administrative grounds.