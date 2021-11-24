UrduPoint.com

Ayub Afridi Assumes Charge As PM's OPHRD Adviser

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 04:45 PM

Ayub Afridi assumes charge as PM's OPHRD adviser

Muhammad Ayub Afridi on Wednesday assumed charge as Adviser to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Muhammad Ayub Afridi on Wednesday assumed charge as Adviser to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD).

On arrival, he was received by the Secretary and other senior officers OPHRD Ministry, said a news release.

The Secretary OPHRD briefed the adviser on the overall working of the ministry and its attached departments.

Ayub Afridi advised the officers to make all-out efforts to serve overseas Pakistanis and resolve their problems on priority in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He asked officers to set targets and plans for each organization and implement them within a set time line.

