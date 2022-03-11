Ayub Afridi directs to provide best services at all airports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (HRD), Muhammad Ayub Afridi Friday directed all agencies/departments to provide better services to the passengers especially overseas Pakistanis along with improvement of infrastructure at all airports.

He along with Managing Director, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) paid a surprise visit to the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) to check facilitation and services being extended by airport management and various agencies including overseas Pakistanis, said a news release.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and HRD visited the international departure lounge coinciding with the departure of two flights for Abu Dhabi and Muscat.

In the international departure lounge before proceeding to the check-in counters, passenger handling at physical search, baggage check, and narcotic control counters were visited to witness the operating procedure and equipment being used for physical search, baggage clearance, and narcotics check of passengers by respective focal agencies.

At the international departure check-in counters, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis interacted with the passengers leaving for Abu Dhabi and Muscat.

The passengers were very appreciative of the fact that the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and HRD is gaining first-hand knowledge of the issues/problems being faced by the passengers while traveling abroad or coming to Pakistan and is keen to resolve the issues and strengthen the existing facilities for improvement in service delivery by all concerned agencies/departments present at IIAP, Islamabad.

The Advisor assured the passengers that in line with the vision of the honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan, necessary facilities with the strengthening of existing infrastructure would be made available at all the airports in the country.