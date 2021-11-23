UrduPoint.com

Ayub Afridi Resigns As A Senator To Create Seat For Shaukat Tarin

The sources say that Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has accepted the resignation of Ayub Afridi.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2021) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Senator Ayub Afridi has tendered his resignation as member of the upper house of Parliament to create a seat for Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin in the Senate.

The sources said that Afridi was expected to be appointed as the advisor to the prime minister on overseas Pakistani. They said that Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani accepted the resignation of Afridi.

The ruling PTI planned to get Tarin elected as Senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In a video statement, Ayub Afridi said he had already submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan but was told to wait until the joint sitting of Parliament is over.

Ayub Afridi said, “The Senate seat is amanat of prime minister Imran Khan which I have returned,” pointing out that he won’t take offence if he is not entrusted with any new responsibility.

The government, on Oct 18, had appointed Shaukat Tarin as the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, two days after his tenure as the finance minister ended. Tarin’s six-month tenure as the Minister of Finance expired on October 16.

A non-elected person can be appointed as a Federal minister for a six-month period, during which he or she is bound to be elected to Parliament to continue the term.

He was made the PM’s adviser on finance and revenue to continue leading the incumbent government’s economic team since Tarin could not get elected to Parliament.

