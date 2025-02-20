Ayub Malik For Focusing On Improving Physical, Mental Quality Of PWDs' Life
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Human Rights activist Ayub Malik has stressed the need to focus on improving the physical and mental quality of life for people living with disabilities.
Talking to APP here Thursday, he said that people with disabilities (PWDs) faced a variety of structural and ideological challenges that had little to do with their actual limitations. These societal stigmas are often at the root of poor mental health and mental illness among individuals with disabilities, rather than their disability itself, he said and added that this can be lessened by focusing on ways to promote good mental health and people with disabilities.
Some encouraging steps have recently been taken in Pakistan, such as introduction of special ID cards for PWDs to enable them to access a range of concessions.
It is also no longer legal to use derogatory terms such as ‘disabled’, ‘physically handicapped’ or ‘mentally retarded’ in official documents.
Regarding mental health services, he added that Pakistan faces a considerable shortage.
According to the WHO's Mental Health Atlas 2020, the country has only 11 large-scale psychiatric or mental hospitals and 578 community residential care facilities. Additionally, there are approximately 624 community-based psychiatric inpatient units, equating to about 1.926 beds per 100,000 population. This limited infrastructure underscores the pressing need for expanded mental health services to adequately support PWDs in Pakistan.
Determining the exact number of people with disabilities (PWDs) in Pakistan is challenging due to varying estimates from different sources. However ,In 2017 national census reported that approximately 0.48 percent of the population, or about 1 million individuals, have disabilities. However, this figure has been widely criticized for underreporting. In contrast, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that about 15 percent of the world's population lives with some form of disability, which would suggest a significantly higher number for Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew partnership agreement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025
Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..
Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days
Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..
Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days
King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference
Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference kicks off in Manama Wednesday
Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Saad residential project in Al Ain Region
Xposure 2025 opens tomorrow in Sharjah
UAE President meets Italian Defence Minister, tours IDEX 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ayub Malik for focusing on improving physical, mental quality of PWDs' life5 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to shun chaotic politics, adopt democratic means5 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive launched in District Jail6 minutes ago
-
Bus-rickshaw collision claims four lives in Rahim Yar Khan1 hour ago
-
KP Govt announces to include free OPD in Sehat Card program11 hours ago
-
Rota virus claims 600,000 lives annually :Dr Zulfiqar Shaikh12 hours ago
-
AJK President arrives in New York, receives warm welcome12 hours ago
-
Balochistan launches fIPV campaign to strengthen immunity in Quetta12 hours ago
-
Economy on right track, energy sector a priority: Musadik12 hours ago
-
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Wah13 hours ago
-
AMR causes five million deaths globally: Experts13 hours ago
-
Four held for gambling on cockfighting in Taxila13 hours ago