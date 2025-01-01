Ayub Medical College announces schedule for computer-based recruitment test

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Ayub Medical College (AMC) Abbottabad on Wednesday has announced the schedule for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) to recruit candidates for various positions. The test, advertised in November 2024, is scheduled to take place on January 4 and 5, 2025.

According to the AMC notification, the candidates who applied for the advertised positions are advised to visit the official website of the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) for detailed information, including test timings, venues, and important instructions.

The college administration has urged all applicants to carefully review the guidelines provided on the ETEA website and ensure their timely attendance on the day of the examination.