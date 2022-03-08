Ayub Medical College holds white coat ceremony for the new MBBS and BDS students

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :To welcome the first-year MBBS and BDS students into the medical profession, Ayub Medical College (AMC) Abbottabad Tuesday organized a white coat ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion The Dean & CEO of Ayub Medical College Prof. Dr. Umer Farooq said that the white coat which you are wearing today is not just ceremonial but the beginning of a journey.

A journey of passion, humanity, sacrifice, thrill, adventure, burden, and responsibility. Thus wearing a white coat means you have chosen to dedicate your life to the needs of others, he said.

The Dean advised students to concentrate on the academic and clinical assignments given to them and give utmost importance to the patients which is a source of learning and training for them. He urged the new students to spend their energies in academics and research with the objective to help ailing humanity.

Speaking on the occasion Associate Dean Dr. Ashfaq said that the ceremony signifies the beginning of medical students' journeys and confers a sense of responsibility and privilege of joining this noble profession, It also symbolizes professionalism, care, and trust, which they must earn from patients.

He urged the newly admitted students to focus on their academic and co-curricular activities to emerge as competent ethical health professionals of the future.

Dr. Ashfaq underline the need to study and said that treat human beings as bio-psycho-social individuals by considering their physical & mental health needs in a synergistic way with their social situation, issues, and problems.

Heads of various Departments also gave their introductory presentations, rules and regulations of the college and hostel were also introduced with the advice to ensure punctuality in the study as the college has a policy of zero tolerance on attendance and irregularity.

In the end, The Dean took oath from all the newcomers to comply with the highest ethical and moral standards. The cake cutting ceremony to welcome the new first-year was also performed at the end.