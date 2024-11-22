Ayub Medical College Secures Top Position In KMU Quality Rankings Once Again
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Ayub Medical College (AMC) Abbottabad Friday has once again achieved a significant milestone by securing the top position in the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) rankings of Khyber Medical University (KMU) for the academic year 2023-24.
With an impressive score of 95%, AMC has reaffirmed its commitment to academic excellence and continuous quality improvement.
This achievement marks the third consecutive year that Ayub Medical College has maintained its prestigious position since 2021. The recognition highlights the institution's steadfast dedication to upholding the highest standards of education and quality assurance.
The success is credited to the tireless efforts of the college’s faculty and staff, led by the distinguished Prof. Ruqia Sultana and her team. Their dedication and hard work have been instrumental in earning this accolade.
Prof. Ruqia Sultana and her team were also recognized and awarded by KMU for their outstanding contributions, further solidifying AMC’s reputation as a leader in quality enhancement.
This remarkable accomplishment reflects Ayub Medical College’s unwavering focus on excellence and its collective vision to achieve greater heights in the field of medical education.
