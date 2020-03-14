UrduPoint.com
Ayub Medical Complex Bans Children, Elders' Entry In Hospital Amid Coronavirus Threat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 07:36 PM

Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) administration Saturday banned the entry of children, elders, and other people who want to enquire about the health of their patients keeping in view of coronavirus outbreak in the country and the world as well

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) administration Saturday banned the entry of children, elders, and other people who want to enquire about the health of their patients keeping in view of coronavirus outbreak in the country and the world as well.

In a press note, AMC spokesperson Amber said that hundreds of thousands of people visit the hospital every month for the treatment of different disease, the environment of the hospital was not safe particularly for children and elders.

