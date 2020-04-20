Ayub Medical Complex successfully conducts 34 COVID-19 tests in two days

Clinical laboratory of Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Monday completed 34 COVID-19 tests during two days after installation of Biosafety Cabin for Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Clinical laboratory of Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Monday completed 34 COVID-19 tests during two days after installation of Biosafety Cabin for Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine.

AMC sources told media that on first day 10 tests were conducted while on the second day the lab had completed 24 tests of COVID-19, the results of which had been sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad for authentication.

The PCR machine would have a testing capacity of 150 to 200 samples in 24 hours and it would be increased in coming days.

During last week, Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani handed over the PCR machine to the ATH administration and later the installation process of the biosafety cabin was started.