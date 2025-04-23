Open Menu

Ayub Medical Institution Holds 108th BOG Meeting, Announces Electric Carts For Patient Transfers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Ayub Medical Institution holds 108th BOG meeting, announces electric carts for patient transfers

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The 108th meeting of the Board of Governors (BOG) of Ayub Medical Institution (AMI) was successfully convened in Abbottabad under the chairmanship of Professor Abid Jameel. The meeting witnessed the participation of board members Professor Alamzeb Manan, Javed Qaiser, and Dr. Gul Afshan, while Usman Ali joined the proceedings online. Senior executives of the institution were also in attendance and presented key agenda items for discussion.

The board held comprehensive discussions on the institution’s administrative and developmental matters, during which a strategic roadmap was formulated to address ongoing challenges. Emphasizing the institution’s commitment to patient care, Chairman Professor Abid Jameel announced the introduction of electric patient shifting carts aimed at making the transfer of patients within the hospital premises more efficient, safe, and comfortable.

Hospital executives were directed to maintain high standards of service delivery and implement further improvements. The board conducted detailed reviews of the Pharmacy, IT, and Procurement departments, engaging with their respective heads – Asif Nawaz, Shehryar Ali, and Wing Commander (Retired) Asghar Khan Wazir – and assigned specific tasks to enhance departmental performance.

The meeting also addressed the roles and responsibilities of department heads and chairpersons. Professor Abid Jameel reiterated the administration’s dedication to providing state-of-the-art medical services to patients from Hazara, Gilgit, and Azad Kashmir, underscoring AMI’s role as a regional healthcare leader.

