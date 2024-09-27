Ayub Medical Institution Raises Concerns Over NHA Drainage Plans
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The administration of Ayub Medical Institution Friday said that it will not permit any drainage water to enter the hospital premises, following plans by the National Highway Authority (NHA) and local government to construct a drain in front of Ayub Teaching Hospital.
A hospital spokesperson emphasized that while the administration is capable of managing drainage issues within the institution, the NHA should seek alternative routes for water originating from other areas.
The spokesperson also remarked that if the NHA can proceed unilaterally with its project, the institution reserves the right to take its own measures.
For the past two months, the board of Governors, along with the hospital and college administration, has been diligently working on the width and cleaning of existing drains. After significant effort to stop the inflow of water, the NHA’s current plan to redirect rainwater from the main road into a large drain aimed at the hospital threatens to undo those efforts.
The spokesperson noted that the NHA has not communicated with the institution’s Board of Governors, CEO, or other officials regarding this issue.
Engineers from the hospital and college have warned that diverting this water toward the hospital could cause severe damage.
The NHA, local government, and the Commissioner of Hazara have been urged to immediately find an alternative drainage solution and halt the current operations. The hospital administration is already struggling to manage water from the main road and cannot accommodate any additional flow.
The spokesperson further highlighted that redirecting the drain poses risks to several nearby facilities, including the INOR Hospital, which houses valuable medical equipment, as well as the children’s hospital, gynecology block, and various hostels.
While the width of the drain from the main road is 8x8 feet, the internal hospital drain is significantly narrower, raising concerns about its ability to handle the redirected water flow.
The spokesperson concluded that any damage resulting from the NHA’s actions would be the responsibility of NHA.
