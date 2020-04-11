UrduPoint.com
Ayub Medical Teaching Institution Abbottabad Starts Using Chloroquine On Clinical Trials Basis For COVID-19 Patients: Dr. Umar

Ayub Medical Teaching Institution Abbottabad starts using chloroquine on clinical trials basis for COVID-19 patients: Dr. Umar

Ayub Medical Teaching Institution Abbottabad has started using of chloroquine on clinical trial basis while the institute has also become part of the global research for COVID-19 treatment, Dr. Umar Farooq, the Dean of (AMTI), confirmed to APP on phone here Saturday

"It would be game changer and we hope so as we have already started the medicine on trials basis for the treatment of COVID-19 patients currently admitted with us," Dr Umer Farooq, who is also conducting the research added.

He disclosed that the hospital has started the clinical trials for the treatment of the coronavirus using chloroquine, a medicine which was commonly used in malaria treatment.

He said, reports had emerged that chloroquine helps with COVID-19 treatment. This, however, has yet to be proven and many researchers were conducting trials across the globe to find out if the medicine works on those suffering from the novel coronavirus so as we have also started the same treatment with chloroquine, he informed.

A proposal in this connection had submitted to 25 patients each for three types of trials through chloroquine and for this we have to go through all 75 patients before making our outcome public, Dr. Umar Farooq explained.

He said currently we have eight positive patients with coronavirus and 22 other waiting for results, however, we have already started our clinical trials with the chloroquine, looking after the history of each patient included in trials either he or she was not a heart patient or with cardiac history.

Dr. Umar Farooq informed that it was an analyze and meaningful research but the history of the patients was most important before including in the trials treatment.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH), United States, has approved the research and has granted permission to hospital to hold clinical trials, he Informed. He said that there was no treatment for COVID-19 yet because of which different researches were being conducted. He said, there was some evidence in China that chloroquine, which helped in the treatment process.

"We are just going to test if the medicine really helps or not," he remarked. Explaining the process for the clinical trials, he said that they have formed three groups of patients - one group is only given chloroquine, the second chloroquine with erythromycin, while the third group is giving the treatment using traditional ways," Dr. Umar Farooq explained.

"It has been ensured as I said, that no person with cardiac disease participates, in the trials," he said, adding, "that all patients are being properly monitored and they will stop the use of medicine if anyone shows side effects." Replying to a question about outcome of these clinical trials, he said "this can prove to be a game changer if the trials are proven to be successful." Dr. Umar Farooq also advised the people not to take any medicines unless their doctor tells them to use.

