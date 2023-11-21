Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad dispels false social media claims

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2023 | 07:31 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) In response to misleading information circulating on social media, Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) and the board of Governors (BOG) have issued a statement refuting baseless claims and dispelling false propaganda.

The hospital spokesperson Malik Saif ur Rehman emphasized, "Ayub Teaching Hospital operates with the utmost transparency and integrity, tirelessly prioritizing the health and well-being of our patients around the clock. Our team of dedicated medical professionals works relentlessly to provide healthcare services to individuals from Hazara, Gilgit, and Azad Kashmir."

Concerns were raised as some social media pages disseminated rumours suggesting that angiography and essential tests were not being carried out. The hospital moved swiftly to reassure the public that all medical facilities, including angiography machines, were fully operational and functioning without any delays.

Furthermore, the hospital revealed that it recently upgraded its angiography machine to enhance the quality of care and treatment provided to patients.

The claims circulating on social media were dismissed as entirely false, with the hospital speculating a potential motive or misunderstanding aimed at damaging its reputation.

The hospital administration issued a stern reminder about the serious consequences of making false accusations and spreading misinformation on social media. They urged the public to verify the information before sharing it and encouraged refraining from disseminating unfounded claims that could harm the hospital's reputation and that of its medical professionals.

The hospital spokesperson reiterated the commitment of the administration and the BOG to delivering the highest quality health services to the public. They emphasized that baseless propaganda and false information would not deter them from fulfilling their mission.

The hospital remains open to addressing public concerns and suggestions, maintaining an unwavering dedication to prioritizing the health and well-being of its patients above all else.

