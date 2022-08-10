Ayub Teaching Hospital administration committed for provision state of the art medical facilities: Dr. Umer Farooq

Despite patient influx from Hazara, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) administration is trying its best to provide state-of-the-art medical facilities to the patients

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Despite patient influx from Hazara, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) administration is trying its best to provide state-of-the-art medical facilities to the patients. This was stated by the Dean of Ayub Medical College Prof. Dr. Umar Farooq during his visit to ATH Emergency.

Dr. Umer Farooq further said that keeping in view the facilities of the patients, the hospital administration is making every possible effort to facilitate them and in this regard, an order has also been issued to establish a waiting area outside the emergency as soon as possible.

Chairperson of the Medicine department Dr. Imran and In-charge of the Emergency and Accidents Department Dr. Majid gave a briefing to the administration regarding the problems faced in an emergency.

Dr. Majid further said that at ATH emergency, the arrival of patients from 8 districts of Hazara division, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir is very high, due to which we cannot provide better medical services to the patients, but we are trying that the patients visiting ATH do not face any problem.

He said that to convey a message about the emergency services of the hospital to the masses that Ayub Teaching Hospital's emergency services are only for patients who need immediate medical attention such as those an accident or seriously injured patients, heart attack patients, acute respiratory distress or chest pain or unconscious patients while rest of the patients should consult their concerned Out Patient Department (OPD) for treatment.

In-charge emergency said that your insistence and argument will create hindrance for the medical care and emergency patients, he requested to cooperate with the hospital administration.