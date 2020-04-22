Ayub Teaching Hospital authorized to conduct COVID-19 test

Ayub Teaching Hospital Public Health Laboratory has been authorized to conduct independent testing of patients with suspected COVID-19 disease and to generate its own lab reports

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Ayub Teaching Hospital Public Health Laboratory has been authorized to conduct independent testing of patients with suspected COVID-19 disease and to generate its own lab reports.

A notification of Health Department says that all districts in Hazara division shall send their samples to the public Health Laboratory at Ayub Teaching Hospital.

Heath Minister , Taimur Khan Jhagra said it was great step which will enhance testing capacity of the province and provide facility in the Hazara region.