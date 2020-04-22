UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ayub Teaching Hospital Authorized To Conduct COVID-19 Test

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:12 PM

Ayub Teaching Hospital authorized to conduct COVID-19 test

Ayub Teaching Hospital Public Health Laboratory has been authorized to conduct independent testing of patients with suspected COVID-19 disease and to generate its own lab reports

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Ayub Teaching Hospital Public Health Laboratory has been authorized to conduct independent testing of patients with suspected COVID-19 disease and to generate its own lab reports.

A notification of Health Department says that all districts in Hazara division shall send their samples to the public Health Laboratory at Ayub Teaching Hospital.

Heath Minister , Taimur Khan Jhagra said it was great step which will enhance testing capacity of the province and provide facility in the Hazara region.

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

Germany to start first clinical tests on virus vac ..

5 minutes ago

Japan Considering Use of Rapid Coronavirus Antigen ..

5 minutes ago

Govt distributes Rs 65.249b among 5.437 families t ..

23 minutes ago

Hungary Reports 70 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Cl ..

5 minutes ago

Ukrainian Cabinet Extends COVID-19 Quarantine to M ..

5 minutes ago

Tea imports shrink 15.61pc to $376.240 million

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.