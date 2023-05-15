Ayub Teaching Hospital faces crises owing to inadequate funds

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Decreased budget of hospitals in KPK has forced the Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) administration to operate on insufficient funds, which cannot fulfill the increasing health demands of patients.

According to hospital spokesperson Malik Saif, the current financial crisis has made it difficult for the hospital to provide quality health services, maintain essential medical equipment, and ensure the availability of necessary medicines.

He said that ATH) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is among the top healthcare facilities, providing medical treatment to people from Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and the entire Hazara region, however, due to a lack of funds, ATH is facing significant challenges.

Malik Saif said that additional funds are required to complete ongoing projects in Ayub Teaching Hospital, if funds will not be provided, it will become increasingly difficult for the hospital administration to provide necessary medical assistance to its patients.

It was disclosed that the decreased budget not only affected the health facilities of the hospital, but also had harmful effects on the hospital staff. Doctors and nurses, as well as other healthcare workers, are striving to provide patients with the desired services and facilities due to limited resources.

ATH is the only large-scale hospital in the region that provides quality services to a large population, this is essential for the government and other stakeholders to provide necessary financial assistance to ATH.

The financial crisis of Ayub Teaching Hospital is a major concern for the healthcare sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Therefore, it is imperative for the government to provide the necessary funds to the hospital to assist in providing essential healthcare services to the population during this difficult time.

This cooperation will help the hospital to overcome its current challenges and continue to provide standard healthcare services to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.