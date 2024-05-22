Ayub Teaching Hospital hosts World Fistula Day event

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad on Wednesday marked World Fistula Day with a significant event focused on raising awareness among patients and healthcare professionals while advocating for the eradication of fistula by 2030.

Head of Gynecology Ward C, Ayub Teaching Hospital Dr. Raqiya Sultanah organized the event, where heads of various departments, including Dean Dr. Asif Kareem, Hospital Director Dr. Athar Lodhi, Medical Director Alam Zeb Khan Swati, Nursing Director Aqsa Jalil, and Chairperson Dr. Sadiya Habib were present.

The theme for this year's International Fistula Day to end fistula by 2030. The event featured a diverse array of participants, including experts including Dr. Faiza Akram, Dr. Arm Sarwar, Professor Dr. Shehla Noor, Dr. Atiya Khan, Dr. Sadiya Aram, Dr. Yasmeen Akhtar, Dr. Wajiha Khurshid, and Dr. Maryam Bibi. They shared their expertise and insights on combating fistula and discussed the latest advancements in treatment and prevention, as well as the social and economic impacts on affected women.

The event also highlighted the crucial role played by organizations like PNFWH and UNFPA in fostering collaboration to tackle and eliminate fistula. Notably, Ayub Teaching Hospital provides free treatment for this condition, ensuring access to care for all.

Renowned obstetrics experts and fistula specialists in Pakistan actively participated in the event, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to address the current state of fistula. Interactive workshops were conducted to educate healthcare providers on post-operative care using cutting-edge techniques. Survivors of fistula shared poignant testimonials, shedding light on the condition's effects and the importance of comprehensive support.

Participants underscored the necessity for increased funding, public awareness campaigns, and policy initiatives to achieve the ambitious goal to eliminate fistula by 2030.