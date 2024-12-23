Ayub Teaching Hospital inaugurates new facilities to enhance patient care

Chairman of Ayub Medical Institution’s (AMI) Board of Governors (BOG), Professor Abid Jameel, along with member Professor Alamzeb Manan, inaugurated five new surgical operation theaters and a flexible cystoscopy suite machine in the Urology Ward

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Chairman of Ayub Medical Institution’s (AMI) Board of Governors (BOG), Professor Abid Jameel, along with member Professor Alamzeb Manan, inaugurated five new surgical operation theaters and a flexible cystoscopy suite machine in the Urology Ward.

Professor Abid Jameel directed the reassignment of FCPS-qualified doctors from the Emergency and ICU to the Urology Ward and recommended relocating the lithotripsy machine to the Urology Ward for the convenience of patients.

The Board expressed satisfaction with the ongoing maintenance work in the Surgical ICU but urged expedited completion to ensure timely facility availability. Additionally, the Board decided to implement 100% hospital admissions under the Sehat Sahulat Program, ensuring free medical care for all patients.

BOG member Professor Alamzeb Manan emphasized addressing longstanding challenges to achieve sustainable progress.

The AMI board reiterated its commitment to improving healthcare services and institutional excellence, with the newly inaugurated facilities marking a significant step forward.

The visit concluded with a meeting chaired by Professor Jameel to discuss staff promotions and infrastructure upgrades.

The event was attended by key officials, including Dean Ayub Medical College and CEO Professor Saqib Malik, Medical Director Professor Alamzeb Khan Swati, and other departmental heads.