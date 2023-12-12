Ayub Teaching Hospital introduces e-tracking system for billing transparency

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad Tuesday unveiled the " Bill E-Tracking System," a first-of-its-kind initiative in the province.

The software was designed and developed by Deputy Director IT Engineer Shahryar Ali and his team which aims to bring transparency to the hospital's billing process and expedite payment transactions, aligning with the directives of the board of Governors of Ayub Medical Complex and Hospital Director, Dr. Atif Lodhi.

The newly implemented Bill E-Tracking System at Ayub Teaching Hospital operates seamlessly, tracking the processing and payment of bills without hindrance. Employing advanced technology in a centralized system, it monitors the entire lifecycle of a bill, from collection in the accounts department to approval and clearance.

By eliminating delays and errors in bill processing, this system ensures a swift, accurate, and more efficient workflow, contributing significantly to the hospital's progress.

Hospital director Dr. Atif Lodhi, expressed pride in Ayub Teaching Hospital being the first in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to introduce such a system. He emphasized its pivotal role in ensuring operational transparency, a fundamental principle of the hospital. Dr. Lodhi commended Deputy Director IT Engineer Shahryar Ali for his leadership in the project and lauded the dedicated efforts of the entire team.

The implementation of the Bill E-Tracking System is poised to elevate Ayub Teaching Hospital's healthcare services to international standards. It is expected to foster beneficial relationships with suppliers, enabling prompt transactions for goods and services and contributing to more effective working conditions.

The system offers a myriad of benefits, including enhanced transparency, improved accuracy, and increased efficiency, all aligned with the hospital's core mission of providing exemplary patient care.