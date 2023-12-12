Open Menu

Ayub Teaching Hospital Introduces E-tracking System For Billing Transparency

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Ayub Teaching Hospital introduces e-tracking system for billing transparency

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad Tuesday unveiled the " Bill E-Tracking System," a first-of-its-kind initiative in the province.

The software was designed and developed by Deputy Director IT Engineer Shahryar Ali and his team which aims to bring transparency to the hospital's billing process and expedite payment transactions, aligning with the directives of the board of Governors of Ayub Medical Complex and Hospital Director, Dr. Atif Lodhi.

The newly implemented Bill E-Tracking System at Ayub Teaching Hospital operates seamlessly, tracking the processing and payment of bills without hindrance. Employing advanced technology in a centralized system, it monitors the entire lifecycle of a bill, from collection in the accounts department to approval and clearance.

By eliminating delays and errors in bill processing, this system ensures a swift, accurate, and more efficient workflow, contributing significantly to the hospital's progress.

Hospital director Dr. Atif Lodhi, expressed pride in Ayub Teaching Hospital being the first in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to introduce such a system. He emphasized its pivotal role in ensuring operational transparency, a fundamental principle of the hospital. Dr. Lodhi commended Deputy Director IT Engineer Shahryar Ali for his leadership in the project and lauded the dedicated efforts of the entire team.

The implementation of the Bill E-Tracking System is poised to elevate Ayub Teaching Hospital's healthcare services to international standards. It is expected to foster beneficial relationships with suppliers, enabling prompt transactions for goods and services and contributing to more effective working conditions.

The system offers a myriad of benefits, including enhanced transparency, improved accuracy, and increased efficiency, all aligned with the hospital's core mission of providing exemplary patient care.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Abbottabad Progress All From

Recent Stories

Govt extends Hajj applications due to low turn out

Govt extends Hajj applications due to low turn out

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various ..

Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various operations in D. I. Kha

1 hour ago
 Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; ..

Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; Pakistan-US will play a key r ..

2 hours ago
 Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaz ..

Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaza

3 hours ago
 Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas

3 hours ago
Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

4 hours ago
 SC commences hearing of reference against sentenci ..

SC commences hearing of reference against sentencing, hanging Zulfiqar Ali Bhutt ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says ..

Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says Union coach Bjelica

17 hours ago
 List of key Golden Globe nominees

List of key Golden Globe nominees

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan