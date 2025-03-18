Ayub Teaching Hospital Introduces Revolutionary Facility For Patients
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) In a significant move to enhance patient care, Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) has launched a groundbreaking facility for patients from Hazara, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir.
The hospital has introduced a modern system that allows patients to receive their test reports directly on their mobile phones, eliminating the need to stand in long queues.
This initiative, implemented under the directives of the hospital’s board of Governors, is a collaborative effort by Dean and CEO Professor Dr. Saqib Malik, Hospital Director Dr. Dawood Iqbal, and the IT Department.
The new system leverages advanced technology to streamline the process of delivering test results, ensuring a more efficient and patient-friendly experience.
Engineer Shahryar Ali, head of the IT Department, along with his team, played a pivotal role in developing and activating this system. Previously, patients and their attendants faced lengthy waits and challenges in obtaining test reports.
However, with this new facility, the hospital aims to save time and improve overall administrative efficiency.
The hospital administration has also hinted at introducing more such facilities in the future to further ease the process of healthcare delivery. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to modernize the hospital’s systems and provide maximum convenience to patients and their families.
Professor Dr. Saqib Malik emphasized that the Primary goal of the hospital’s administration is to prioritize patient welfare and ensure the institution continues to progress. “We are committed to adopting modern technology to enhance our services and provide the best possible care to our patients,” he stated.
This initiative marks another milestone for Ayub Teaching Hospital, reflecting its dedication to improving healthcare services and operational efficiency. The hospital administration has reaffirmed its commitment to taking all necessary steps to ensure patients receive timely and hassle-free treatment.
With this innovative step, Ayub Teaching Hospital sets a new standard in patient care, demonstrating how technology can transform healthcare delivery and improve the overall patient experience.
