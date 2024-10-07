Ayub Teaching Hospital Launches Free Cancer Treatment
Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 06:38 PM
Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) has officially launched a free cancer treatment program for the people of Hazara, following a recent notification from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government
This initiative marks a significant milestone in healthcare accessibility for the region, as ATH becomes the second hospital in the province to offer such a service, following Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) in Peshawar.
The announcement was made by Chairman of the board of Governors Dr. Abid Jameel, during a symposium focused on breast cancer. He emphasized the importance of making healthcare accessible to all, particularly for those battling cancer.
"This is a milestone for the people of Hazara," Dr. Jameel stated, highlighting the hospital's fully operational oncology ward, which features 34 beds. This facility will allow local cancer patients to receive treatment without having to travel to Peshawar, easing the burden on them and their families.
The free cancer treatment program, which initially began at HMC in 2013 and has already assisted 9,000 patients, will now extend its critical support to over 600 cancer patients at ATH.
The program will initially focus on treating blood cancers, with plans to expand to all types of cancer within three years. The comprehensive treatment will include consultations, diagnoses, and medications at no cost to patients.
Dr. Jameel also stressed the need for cancer awareness, stating, "We need to ensure that people consult doctors early, when the chances of successful treatment are significantly higher." The initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden on patients, especially those from remote areas like Kohistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, who often face challenges in accessing continuous medical care due to distance and cost.
Furthermore, Dr. Jameel affirmed the hospital's commitment to training medical staff in cancer management, ensuring that ATH provides care of the highest quality. This important initiative is expected to benefit thousands of patients in the Hazara region and beyond, offering them renewed hope and a fighting chance against cancer.
