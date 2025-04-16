Open Menu

Ayub Teaching Hospital Modernizes Cardiology Ward To Enhance Patient Care

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Ayub Teaching Hospital modernizes cardiology ward to enhance patient care

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad continues its journey towards progress with a strong focus on enhancing medical facilities for patients. As part of its ongoing development projects, the renovation and upgradation of the Cardiology Ward is moving ahead at a rapid pace and is expected to be completed soon.

According to hospital sources, the revamped Cardiology Ward will offer state-of-the-art facilities for the treatment of heart-related diseases. The upgraded ward will be equipped with modern medical machinery, improved infrastructure, and a more comfortable environment to ensure maximum ease for patients.

The current board of Governors and administration of Ayub Teaching Hospital are committed to providing the best possible care to every patient. Their vision is to transform the hospital into a healthcare institution of international standards, where treatment is delivered with compassion, dignity, and cutting-edge technology.

This initiative is being widely welcomed by the local population and is seen as a positive step forward for the entire region, setting a benchmark for healthcare development in Hazara and beyond.

Recent Stories

China always supports Pakistan during every critic ..

China always supports Pakistan during every critical time: PM Shehbaz

6 minutes ago
 e& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections wi ..

E& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections with AI-powered drones

14 minutes ago
 Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1

Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1

14 minutes ago
 Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drin ..

Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drink ‘Black Water?

15 minutes ago
 Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband d ..

Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband during robbery killed in Faisal ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights ..

UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights to Karachi

42 minutes ago
MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate ..

MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate in Government Procurement Pro ..

59 minutes ago
 GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosec ..

GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosecution witnesses fail to appear ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro d’Abruzzo to perfection

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions ..

AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions with first ship-to-ship LNG bu ..

2 hours ago
 Executive Council issues resolution appointing Dir ..

Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of GovDigital at ..

2 hours ago
 HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans

HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan