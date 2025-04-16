Ayub Teaching Hospital modernizes cardiology ward to enhance patient care

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad continues its journey towards progress with a strong focus on enhancing medical facilities for patients. As part of its ongoing development projects, the renovation and upgradation of the Cardiology Ward is moving ahead at a rapid pace and is expected to be completed soon.

According to hospital sources, the revamped Cardiology Ward will offer state-of-the-art facilities for the treatment of heart-related diseases. The upgraded ward will be equipped with modern medical machinery, improved infrastructure, and a more comfortable environment to ensure maximum ease for patients.

The current board of Governors and administration of Ayub Teaching Hospital are committed to providing the best possible care to every patient. Their vision is to transform the hospital into a healthcare institution of international standards, where treatment is delivered with compassion, dignity, and cutting-edge technology.

This initiative is being widely welcomed by the local population and is seen as a positive step forward for the entire region, setting a benchmark for healthcare development in Hazara and beyond.