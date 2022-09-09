UrduPoint.com

Ayub Teaching Hospital Organizes Seminar On Diagnosis And Treatment Of Genetic Diseases

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Ayub Teaching Hospital organizes seminar on diagnosis and treatment of genetic diseases

Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad on Friday organized an awareness seminar on the diagnosis and treatment of genetic diseases where renowned young scientist Umair Masood and Dean Ayub Medical College Professor Dr. Umar Farooq were the special guests of the seminar

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad on Friday organized an awareness seminar on the diagnosis and treatment of genetic diseases where renowned young scientist Umair Masood and Dean Ayub Medical College Professor Dr. Umar Farooq were the special guests of the seminar.

Umair Masood, a young scientist from Pakistan, gave a detailed briefing regarding the diagnosis and treatment of genetic diseases and shared with the participants about his journey as a scientist.

He said that after his admission in Biotechnology at Comsats University, Abbottabad, he succeeded crediting his professors.

While describing his success story, which started in Australia, Umair Masood shared that he was the only Pakistani participant whose thesis was declared as number one among competitors from 121 countries, including students, professors, PhD scholars and scientists, also recalling that he was not able to pay the entry fee of the competition.

21-year-old young scientist Umair Masood said that "I am providing free of cost guidance to all the patients of this region who are suffering from hereditary diseases and also providing diagnostic tests for free or at a very low price, which helps the poor people." He disclosed that earlier on, there were very few facilities for diagnosis and treatment of genetic diseases available in the Hazara division and most of the patients had no access to a genetic specialist.

Dean Ayub Medical College and Chief Executive ATH Prof. Dr. Umar Farooq, Medical Director Prof. Dr. Alamzeb Swati, Hospital Director Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed and Chairperson Gynecology Department Dr. Sadia Habib appreciated the skills of the young scientist Umair Masood.

Related Topics

Pakistan Australia Poor Abbottabad Young Price All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

EU Agrees on Allocation of 5 Bln Euros to Ukraine ..

EU Agrees on Allocation of 5 Bln Euros to Ukraine - Commission

36 seconds ago
 USAID Administrator calls on Army Chief, expresses ..

USAID Administrator calls on Army Chief, expresses grief over flood devastation

38 seconds ago
 Abdul Sattar Edhi Orange Line to be inaugurated on ..

Abdul Sattar Edhi Orange Line to be inaugurated on Saturday

40 seconds ago
 Denmark's Margrethe now Europe's longest serving m ..

Denmark's Margrethe now Europe's longest serving monarch

18 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Iran's Intelligence Ministry Over All ..

US Sanctions Iran's Intelligence Ministry Over Alleged Cyber Activities

18 minutes ago
 Lawmaker From German Left Party Says Attempts to D ..

Lawmaker From German Left Party Says Attempts to Defeat Russia Will Lead to Worl ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.