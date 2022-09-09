Ayub Teaching Hospital organizes seminar on diagnosis and treatment of genetic diseases

Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad on Friday organized an awareness seminar on the diagnosis and treatment of genetic diseases where renowned young scientist Umair Masood and Dean Ayub Medical College Professor Dr. Umar Farooq were the special guests of the seminar

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad on Friday organized an awareness seminar on the diagnosis and treatment of genetic diseases where renowned young scientist Umair Masood and Dean Ayub Medical College Professor Dr. Umar Farooq were the special guests of the seminar.

Umair Masood, a young scientist from Pakistan, gave a detailed briefing regarding the diagnosis and treatment of genetic diseases and shared with the participants about his journey as a scientist.

He said that after his admission in Biotechnology at Comsats University, Abbottabad, he succeeded crediting his professors.

While describing his success story, which started in Australia, Umair Masood shared that he was the only Pakistani participant whose thesis was declared as number one among competitors from 121 countries, including students, professors, PhD scholars and scientists, also recalling that he was not able to pay the entry fee of the competition.

21-year-old young scientist Umair Masood said that "I am providing free of cost guidance to all the patients of this region who are suffering from hereditary diseases and also providing diagnostic tests for free or at a very low price, which helps the poor people." He disclosed that earlier on, there were very few facilities for diagnosis and treatment of genetic diseases available in the Hazara division and most of the patients had no access to a genetic specialist.

Dean Ayub Medical College and Chief Executive ATH Prof. Dr. Umar Farooq, Medical Director Prof. Dr. Alamzeb Swati, Hospital Director Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed and Chairperson Gynecology Department Dr. Sadia Habib appreciated the skills of the young scientist Umair Masood.