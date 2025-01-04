Ayub Teaching Hospital rejects baseless claims about MRI Machine

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The management of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Saturday has strongly denied the baseless propaganda circulating on social media regarding its MRI machine. Terming the allegations as unfounded and malicious, the hospital administration clarified the situation and urged the public to rely on verified information.

According to ATH officials, the MRI machine had become non-functional before the COVID-19 pandemic, contradicting claims that it broke down during the pandemic. Addressing rumors of theft, the management highlighted the absurdity of the claim, emphasizing that the machine weighs approximately 5,500 kilograms (5.5 tons), making theft practically impossible. They also explained that dismantling such a machine would require at least 15 days, making the allegations “utterly ridiculous and laughable.”

The hospital clarified that the MRI machine’s magnet malfunctioned five years ago, with its replacement cost estimated at 1 million USD. In 2018, the then-management opted for a manufacturer’s upgrade policy at a cost of 1.3 million USD, adhering to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (KPRA) rules. This decision resulted in the procurement of a modern machine with updated software, hardware, and technology.

The upgraded MRI machine comes with a 3-year warranty for the entire system and a 5-year warranty for the magnet. Unlike its predecessor, which consumed helium worth 22 million PKR annually, the new machine operates without helium, reducing operational costs to zero. The total upgrade cost was 230 million PKR, significantly less than the market price of a new machine of the same model, which ranges between 700 to 800 million PKR.

“It is beyond comprehension where any loss to the institution occurred in this process. These allegations appear to be an attempt by certain elements to tarnish the hospital’s reputation,” stated the ATH management.

The administration also clarified that no inquiry into the matter has been completed yet, and propagating false claims before any official report is issued is uncalled for.

The hospital has appealed to the public to ignore such baseless rumors and reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and the provision of improved healthcare services. “We urge critics to substantiate their claims with facts and ensure impartial discussions on public forums,” the statement added.

The ATH management assured that it remains dedicated to enhancing healthcare facilities and making decisions in the best interests of the public and the institution.