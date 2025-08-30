Open Menu

Ayub Teaching Hospital To Launch Minor Cardiac Surgery ICU

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Ayub Teaching Hospital to launch minor cardiac surgery ICU

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) is set to achieve another milestone in the field of cardiac surgery as the hospital prepares to launch a Minor Cardiac Surgery Post-Operative ICU.

According to hospital administration, with the dedicated efforts of Chairman Board of Governors, Prof Dr Abid Jameel, board members and management, the new facility will become operational soon.

Under this initiative, minor cardiac surgeries along with selected vascular procedures will be performed regularly in the cardiac operating theater.

The development will also allow the main operating theater to be utilized more efficiently for other major surgeries, including plastic and thoracic surgery.

Officials said the move will not only provide patients with timely and improved treatment but will also help optimize hospital resources while enhancing the overall standard of surgical services.

They added that Ayub Teaching Hospital, under the guidance of the Board of Governors, is moving forward with the mission of providing the best possible healthcare facilities to the public.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

14 hours ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

15 hours ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

15 hours ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

15 hours ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

15 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

15 hours ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

15 hours ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

15 hours ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

15 hours ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan