Ayub Teaching Hospital to launch minor cardiac surgery ICU

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) is set to achieve another milestone in the field of cardiac surgery as the hospital prepares to launch a Minor Cardiac Surgery Post-Operative ICU.

According to hospital administration, with the dedicated efforts of Chairman Board of Governors, Prof Dr Abid Jameel, board members and management, the new facility will become operational soon.

Under this initiative, minor cardiac surgeries along with selected vascular procedures will be performed regularly in the cardiac operating theater.

The development will also allow the main operating theater to be utilized more efficiently for other major surgeries, including plastic and thoracic surgery.

Officials said the move will not only provide patients with timely and improved treatment but will also help optimize hospital resources while enhancing the overall standard of surgical services.

They added that Ayub Teaching Hospital, under the guidance of the Board of Governors, is moving forward with the mission of providing the best possible healthcare facilities to the public.