Ayub Teaching Hospital To Start COVID-19 Testing In Couple Of Days

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 08:56 PM

Ayub Teaching Hospital to start COVID-19 testing in couple of days

Installation of Biosafety Cabin for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine on Friday completed at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) clinical laboratory and it would start testing of coronavirus with in a couple of days

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Installation of Biosafety Cabin for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine on Friday completed at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) clinical laboratory and it would start testing of coronavirus with in a couple of days.

Dr. Ammar Bin Saad ATH department of Pathology told media that the COVID-19 test is a completed process where we have to analyze a live virus with complete safety measures for clinical staff.

Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb Medical Director ATH at the occasion said that PCR is a part of the testing process, before starting the COVID-19 test many other measures are necessary for proper results.

He further said that the ATH PCR machine would carry testing capacity for 150 to 200 samples in 24 hours and it would be increased in the coming days.

During last week speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani handed over the PCR machine to the ATH administration and later the installation process of the biosafety cabin was started and today it was completed.

