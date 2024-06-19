- Home
- Pakistan
- Ayub Teaching Hospital's emergency department provides services to 300 patients on Eid-ul-Azha night
Ayub Teaching Hospital's Emergency Department Provides Services To 300 Patients On Eid-ul-Azha Night
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) During a five-hour period of Eid-ul-Azha night, Ayub Teaching Hospital's emergency department Wednesday provided its services to the 300 individuals. Among these patients were 11 individuals injured by firearms.
The hospital's emergency team showcased exceptional skill and dedication, working tirelessly to provide healthcare services. Firearm injury cases, primarily from Haripur, began arriving between 12:30 AM and 3:00 AM. The surgeries involved teams from orthopedics, cardiothoracic, and ENT departments.
Hospital Director Dr. Athar Lodhi praised the efforts of Duty MS Junaid Sarwar Malik and his team, stating, "The unwavering commitment of our staff to patient care, even under extreme pressure, is truly commendable. Their ability to maintain high standards of medical care during such a strenuous night shift reflects their professional expertise.
"
He added, "Despite the challenges, we continuously strive to serve our community. It is disheartening to see the strain on our resources due to the lack of support from other healthcare facilities in the region. Although burdened with a heavy workload, their dedication to providing quality care remains steadfast."
This situation highlights the critical issue of inadequate healthcare services throughout the Hazara region, where many Primary and secondary health facilities are either closed or non-functional. This places a significant burden on Ayub Teaching Hospital, the only fully operational healthcare facility in the area.
Dr. Lodhi also expressed frustration, saying, "We are tired of hearing that nothing is being done in the complex. Despite this, our staff is making every effort to provide the best possible treatment to every patient coming to the emergency."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two women allegedly shot dead26 minutes ago
-
More than 1.36m ton waste disposed of in two days36 minutes ago
-
1.8m animals reached in cattle markets across Punjab36 minutes ago
-
Citizens participated in 3rd day of Eid-ul-Azha festivities, arranging barbecue parties2 hours ago
-
DPM Dar visits Jagran-2 Hydropower Project; appreciates project's pace2 hours ago
-
Earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad3 hours ago
-
Bogie Restaurant delights Eid crowds with unique experience, affordable treats3 hours ago
-
Laptop battery explosion kills two children in Faisalabad3 hours ago
-
KP Governor expresses grief on killing of journalist Khalil Jibran5 hours ago
-
Moulana Mirza Jan dies14 hours ago
-
Girls bodies Recovered in Pishin15 hours ago
-
Bench & bar should play effective role in dispensation of speedy justice: Muqam16 hours ago