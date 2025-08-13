Open Menu

Ayubia Chairlift Closure Enters Fourth Year, Tourism And Local Economy Crippled

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Ayubia Chairlift closure enters fourth year, tourism and local economy crippled

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Ayubia chairlift, long regarded as the heart of tourism in Galiyat, has remained closed for the past four years, dealing a severe blow to both the local economy and the broader tourism infrastructure.

Locals and stakeholders blame the prolonged closure on the Galyat Development Authority’s (GDA) failure to take timely measures to restore the facility.

Famous for its breathtaking scenery, cool breezes, and the iconic chairlift, Ayubia has fallen silent. The lift, once the prime attraction drawing thousands of tourists daily, was shut down due to departmental disputes and, according to residents, the provincial government’s indifference. Over 2,000 people in the area have lost their jobs, with the local hotel industry on the brink of collapse and an air of desolation replacing the once-bustling tourist spot.

Since the lift’s closure, hotels, restaurants, and shopkeepers have seen their incomes vanish. This week, shop owners in Ayubia staged a protest against the prolonged closure, accusing the GDA and other authorities of abandoning their responsibilities. They said their businesses have been “destroyed” and many shopkeepers are now facing financial ruin.

“Our livelihoods ended with the chairlift’s closure. In the past, tourists came all day long, but now there are no customers. Hundreds have lost their jobs. The elected representatives promised to restore the lift, but now they are nowhere to be found,” said one protester, adding that the GDA’s negligence has deepened their crisis.

Tourists, too, expressed their frustration. “We came here especially for the chairlift, but found it closed. It was very disappointing,” said a visitor.

Observers note that the absence of basic facilities at major tourist destinations not only devastates local livelihoods but also tarnishes Pakistan’s tourism image globally.

The closure of the Ayubia chairlift is not merely a case of a machine lying idle—it represents thousands of lost jobs, the fading of tourism’s vibrancy, and a significant hit to the national economy. The question remains: will the Galyat Development Authority and other relevant bodies act swiftly to resolve the issue, or will Ayubia’s beauty continue to fade into silence?

Recent Stories

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's life with double organ transpl ..

28 minutes ago
 Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, ..

Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media conten ..

43 minutes ago
 Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility ..

Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure wi ..

Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global stan ..

51 minutes ago
 SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Indepen ..

SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day

55 minutes ago
 British scientists develop new genetically modifie ..

British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain

1 hour ago
A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outs ..

A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ti ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties

2 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Y ..

Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Yorkshire to victory

2 hours ago
 Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI se ..

Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI series loss to West Indies

3 hours ago
 West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales ..

West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales heroics

3 hours ago
 Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest o ..

Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan