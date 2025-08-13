Ayubia Chairlift closure enters fourth year, tourism and local economy crippled

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Ayubia chairlift, long regarded as the heart of tourism in Galiyat, has remained closed for the past four years, dealing a severe blow to both the local economy and the broader tourism infrastructure.

Locals and stakeholders blame the prolonged closure on the Galyat Development Authority’s (GDA) failure to take timely measures to restore the facility.

Famous for its breathtaking scenery, cool breezes, and the iconic chairlift, Ayubia has fallen silent. The lift, once the prime attraction drawing thousands of tourists daily, was shut down due to departmental disputes and, according to residents, the provincial government’s indifference. Over 2,000 people in the area have lost their jobs, with the local hotel industry on the brink of collapse and an air of desolation replacing the once-bustling tourist spot.

Since the lift’s closure, hotels, restaurants, and shopkeepers have seen their incomes vanish. This week, shop owners in Ayubia staged a protest against the prolonged closure, accusing the GDA and other authorities of abandoning their responsibilities. They said their businesses have been “destroyed” and many shopkeepers are now facing financial ruin.

“Our livelihoods ended with the chairlift’s closure. In the past, tourists came all day long, but now there are no customers. Hundreds have lost their jobs. The elected representatives promised to restore the lift, but now they are nowhere to be found,” said one protester, adding that the GDA’s negligence has deepened their crisis.

Tourists, too, expressed their frustration. “We came here especially for the chairlift, but found it closed. It was very disappointing,” said a visitor.

Observers note that the absence of basic facilities at major tourist destinations not only devastates local livelihoods but also tarnishes Pakistan’s tourism image globally.

The closure of the Ayubia chairlift is not merely a case of a machine lying idle—it represents thousands of lost jobs, the fading of tourism’s vibrancy, and a significant hit to the national economy. The question remains: will the Galyat Development Authority and other relevant bodies act swiftly to resolve the issue, or will Ayubia’s beauty continue to fade into silence?