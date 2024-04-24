Open Menu

Ayubia Chairlift Closure Inflicts Heavy Losses On Traders

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 06:20 PM

The closure of the famous Ayubia chairlift, a hallmark attraction in one of Pakistan's most scenic tourist spot, for the past four years has not only resulted in losses worth millions for local traders and residents but also caused significant financial setbacks for the provincial government

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The closure of the famous Ayubia chairlift, a hallmark attraction in one of Pakistan's most scenic tourist spot, for the past four years has not only resulted in losses worth millions for local traders and residents but also caused significant financial setbacks for the provincial government.

According to the sources, over the past four years, the termination of the chairlift, attributed to unresolved disputes between provincial departments and the development authority, has severely impacted tourism in Ayubia and neighboring Nathiagali and surrounding areas.

The interruption of the chairlift's operations has led to collective losses running into millions of rupees each month for various stakeholders, including local traders, hoteliers, cabin owners, and transporters. The ensuing economic downturn has forced businesses to shutdown.

In a bid to resolve the issue, locals, traders and hotel owners have demanded the intervention of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to facilitate the AQ Group, which has expressed keen interest in making substantial investments for the chairlift's reconstruction.

