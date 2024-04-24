Ayubia Chairlift Closure Inflicts Heavy Losses On Traders
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 06:20 PM
The closure of the famous Ayubia chairlift, a hallmark attraction in one of Pakistan's most scenic tourist spot, for the past four years has not only resulted in losses worth millions for local traders and residents but also caused significant financial setbacks for the provincial government
NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The closure of the famous Ayubia chairlift, a hallmark attraction in one of Pakistan's most scenic tourist spot, for the past four years has not only resulted in losses worth millions for local traders and residents but also caused significant financial setbacks for the provincial government.
According to the sources, over the past four years, the termination of the chairlift, attributed to unresolved disputes between provincial departments and the development authority, has severely impacted tourism in Ayubia and neighboring Nathiagali and surrounding areas.
The interruption of the chairlift's operations has led to collective losses running into millions of rupees each month for various stakeholders, including local traders, hoteliers, cabin owners, and transporters. The ensuing economic downturn has forced businesses to shutdown.
In a bid to resolve the issue, locals, traders and hotel owners have demanded the intervention of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to facilitate the AQ Group, which has expressed keen interest in making substantial investments for the chairlift's reconstruction.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz asked to extend hand to Imran Khan, India
BISE Hyderabad to announce HSC-Il result exams on April 25
ARI calls for comprehensive measures to curb tobacco use
Sana named ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier ambassador
DWE extends training to 300,000 workers of 350 industries in twin city
Stone Lifter Martin Licis showcases skills at Haripur cultural sports competitio ..
WASA disconnects 144 connections of defaulters
Govt committed to double exports' volume in 5 years: PM
Dacoit killed during conflict with locals
Vietnam hails Gandhara Corridor project for cultural tourism promotion
Price Control Magistrates conduct crackdown against price hike
14 stolen bikes recovered, gang leader arrested
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz asked to extend hand to Imran Khan, India2 minutes ago
-
ARI calls for comprehensive measures to curb tobacco use2 minutes ago
-
DWE extends training to 300,000 workers of 350 industries in twin city1 minute ago
-
WASA disconnects 144 connections of defaulters1 minute ago
-
Govt committed to double exports' volume in 5 years: PM1 minute ago
-
Dacoit killed during conflict with locals1 minute ago
-
Vietnam hails Gandhara Corridor project for cultural tourism promotion3 minutes ago
-
Price Control Magistrates conduct crackdown against price hike14 minutes ago
-
14 stolen bikes recovered, gang leader arrested14 minutes ago
-
GCWU Sialkot VC meets Punjab governor14 minutes ago
-
World Immunization Week kicks off in Mirpurkhas14 minutes ago
-
President for stronger economic, cultural ties with China14 minutes ago