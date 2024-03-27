Ayun valley faces flood threat from road construction

Chitral's Ayun Valley faces a looming threat of flooding due to debris blocking the Rumboor River as a result of road construction activities, according to reports on Wednesday

Last year, the National Highway Authority (NHA) initiated a road widening project in Kalash Valley, allocating Rs 12 billion for the endeavor. However, concerns have been raised over the road's design, which is situated 200 feet above agricultural land without adequate protective measures.

Civil society groups, including the Chitral Development Movement (CDM), have urged authorities to reconsider the road's location and ensure the implementation of safety measures.

Local residents fear environmental damage and health hazards stemming from construction in Rumbur Valley, where work has been halted due to safety concerns.

Despite efforts to reach NHA officials, there has been no response, leaving communities anxious about the potential impact of the project. Immediate action is necessary to address these concerns and safeguard both the environment and residents.

