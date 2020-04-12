UrduPoint.com
Ayyaz For Stict Checking At Toll Plazas, Exit/entry Points

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

Ayyaz for stict checking at toll plazas, exit/entry points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Motorway Police Sector Commander M-3 SSP Muhammad Ayyaz Saleem on Saturday directed special instructions to DSPs to ensure strict checking at all toll plazas, exit/entry pints to control passengers traffic through goods transport vehicles.

The SSP issued these directive since public transport is banned as safety measure to maintain social distancing to prevent coronavirus, people have now started their mobility through freight transport, according to M-3 Focal Person Majid Rafiq Minhas here.

He further told media that SSP Muhammad Ayyaz Saleem has formulated foolproof mechanism to impose complete check upon such activities.

The Chief Patrol Officers of M-3 would depute officers on all entry points and toll plazas who would check internal and hidden portions of trucks/trailers. After being satisfied the vehicle would be allowed to get on M-3. The progress & outcome be monitored by DSP Headquarter and same be sent to control room for information of Sector Commander.

The SSP directives would be implemented in letter and spirit to gain fruitful results about life saving of public to stop spread of coronavirus, he concluded.

