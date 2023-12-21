Open Menu

Azad Condoles Amir Of Kuwait’s Demise

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2023 | 09:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, had a meeting with Kuwait Ambassador Nasir Abdul Rahman Jay Al Mutairi to convey deep condolences over the passing of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

During the meeting, Maulana offered prayers for the elevated status of the deceased Emir and recognized the significant role he played in uniting the Islamic world. The chairman highlighted the valuable services rendered by the late Emir to the Islamic world, expressing hope that Allah would forgive him, elevate his ranks, and grant him a high place in Jannat al-Firdous.

Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad wrote his condolence message in the guest book dedicated to the late Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

