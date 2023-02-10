Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram, CJ discuss elevation of judges

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram called on President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Friday and discussed the elevation of judges on vacant posts of the High Court and the Services Tribunal

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram called on President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Friday and discussed the elevation of judges on vacant posts of the High Court and the Services Tribunal.

They also discussed the performance and progress of the Accountability Bureau.

Meanwhile, the AJK President felicitated the newly elected president of Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) Abid Abbasi, General Secretary Tariq Ali Virk and other office bearers.