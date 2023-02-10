UrduPoint.com

Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram, CJ Discuss Elevation Of Judges

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram, CJ discuss elevation of judges

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram called on President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Friday and discussed the elevation of judges on vacant posts of the High Court and the Services Tribunal

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram called on President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Friday and discussed the elevation of judges on vacant posts of the High Court and the Services Tribunal.

They also discussed the performance and progress of the Accountability Bureau.

Meanwhile, the AJK President felicitated the newly elected president of Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) Abid Abbasi, General Secretary Tariq Ali Virk and other office bearers.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Islamabad Rawalpindi Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir Court

Recent Stories

Poet Amjad Islam Amjad’s funeral prayer offered ..

Poet Amjad Islam Amjad’s funeral prayer offered in Lahore

16 minutes ago
 African envoys vow to enhance relations with Pakis ..

African envoys vow to enhance relations with Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Metro donates safety masks to CDA sanitary workers ..

Metro donates safety masks to CDA sanitary workers

6 minutes ago
 Record-breaking Vermeer show opens in Amsterdam

Record-breaking Vermeer show opens in Amsterdam

6 minutes ago
 DPO chairs meeting, discusses security arrangement ..

DPO chairs meeting, discusses security arrangements

6 minutes ago
 Century 99 Punjab Polo Cup: FG Polo, Newage/MP bre ..

Century 99 Punjab Polo Cup: FG Polo, Newage/MP breeze into main final

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.