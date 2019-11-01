UrduPoint.com
Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) Development Projects Worth Rs15.900 Bn Reviewed

Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:58 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) development projects worth Rs15.900 bn reviewed

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Development Working Party (DWP) Friday reviewed Rs15.900 billion worth a total of 31 development projects of mass public welfare designed to be launched in various parts of the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Development Working Party (DWP) Friday reviewed Rs15.900 billion worth a total of 31 development projects of mass public welfare designed to be launched in various parts of the state.

The 4th meeting of AJK-DWP was held here under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Dr Syed Asif Hussain.

The representatives of Federal government, secretaries of the respective line departments and officials of Planning and Development Department participated in the meeting.

These projects include: Production Center of Livestock in Jaatlaan Mirpur, Restoration of Wildlife Park at Pattikha, Muzaffarabad, Provision of Basic Facilities in Authmuqam City, Establishment of Laboratory to check the quality and quantity of Petroleum and Establishment of Special Economic Zone in Mirpur.

Moreover, projects relating to the reforms in education sector, better transportation facilities in the state were also reviewed.

These are: improvement and blacktopping of 179 kilometer existing roads and 3 bridges, 45megawat Jagran (II) revised project, teaching through information technology tools in higher and higher secondary schools in Azad Kashmir and construction of Cadet Colleges Pallandri and Muzaffarabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Dr Syed Asif Hussain Shah directed all departments concerned to accomplish the project in the stipulated time to benefit public at the earliest.

He said development activities are speedily underway across Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the people are receiving better facilities from the accomplished projects.

