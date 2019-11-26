Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government to pay fee of IOJ&K students

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has decided to pay the fee of students of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) enrolled in AJK medical colleges from state's exchequer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has decided to pay the fee of students of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) enrolled in AJK medical colleges from state's exchequer.

The decision was made at a high level meeting presided over by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan at Jammu and Kashmir House, said a press release .

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to stop the collection of fee from students of IOJ&K immediately.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister said Indian-imposed lockdown entered in 112 day, today and people of the valley have been totally cut-off from the rest of the world.

"Students of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir studying in the AJK medical college have no contact with their families. That's why state government has decided to take this responsibility at their own", Haider said.

Raja Farooq Haider paid tributes to the Kashmiri brethren who were rendering matchless sacrifices for their motherland refusing all facilities and incentives by India.

The premier directed to prepare the recommendations to ensure gender ratio in quota system of admissions of medical colleges.

The PM directed health department to present its recommendations to meet the shortage of specialists, doctors and staff nurses abolishing the quota system.

"A compressive policy to be evolved to ensure the availability of paramedical, medical and nursing staff to the health centers in far-flung areas of the state", he added.

Minister for Health Dr. Najeeb Naqi Khan, Principal Secretary, Secretary Health, Special Secretary Health and other officials attended the meeting.