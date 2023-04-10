Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court summons Sardar Tanveer for contempt proceedings

The full bench of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court has summoned AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Iliyas Khan on Tuesday in a contempt notice taken on his speech at a public meeting criticizing the stay orders

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The full bench of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court has summoned AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Iliyas Khan on Tuesday in a contempt notice taken on his speech at a public meeting criticizing the stay orders.

An order issued here by two member bench on a newspaper clipping citing the speech of prime minister said the decision was taken in a meeting of the judges where the issue was discussed at a considerable length who noted that the overall conduct of the prime minister was contemptuous.

The high court registrar was directed to issue a notice to the AJK prime minister through his principal secretary to appear in person before the court on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and explain his position. The registrar was also directed to fix the matter before full bench.

Sardar Tanveer Iliyas a day earlier had criticized the stay orders issue by the courts and said the practice was affecting the performance of government. The stay orders were temporary order that must be decided within days but they lingered for years, he added.