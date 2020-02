Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Information Raja Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas appointed PML-N AJK chief organizer

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Information Raja Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas as chief organizer of PML-N AJK chapter

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Information Raja Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas as chief organizer of PML-N AJK chapter.

According to a party press release, the notification to that effect was handed over Mushtaq Minhas by PML-N Central Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Friday. PML-N Senior Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Senator Musadaq Malik and Member of the Kashmir Council Sardar Abdul Khaliq Wasi were also present on the occasion.