MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry while praising Khubaib Foundation (KF) for its unprecedented role and welfare work has said that it had been serving humanity worldwide.

While talking to a delegation of Khubaib Foundation UK that called him here on Tuesday. The delegation was comprised of members of the British House of Lords and the British Parliament.

Speaking on the occasion, the president while referring to the dire situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) said that it was heartening to see that the KF was doing great job but it was high time that the foundation should focus on the plight of Kashmiris in IIOJ&K and play its role to help stop bloodshed and violence in the region.

Terming Kashmir as the biggest humanitarian issue, Barrister Sultan urged the visiting delegates to raise their voice in support of suffering humanity in Kashmir and play their due role in putting an immediate end to human rights violations being committed by the Indian troops.

The president said that collective efforts were required to raise the issue of Kashmir effectively at international level.

He said that the atrocities inflicted on Kashmiris in IIOJ&K and Indian tyranny have reached at their peak.

He said that members of the British House of Lords and the British Parliament should play their part and raise the issue at every important forum.

Urging world community to play its role in resolving the lingering dispute, he said. "Kashmir is not a geographical problem, but it is all about the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people", he added.

On this occasion, the members of the delegation appreciated Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry's efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue at international level.

The delegation included Lord Wajid Khan, Member of the British House of Lords, Lord Qurban Hussain, Member of the British House of Lords, Imran Hussain, Member of the British Parliament and Shadow Minister, Mirza Khalid Mahmood, Deputy Lord Mayor of Manchester, Executive Chair of Regeneration and Environment Overview Committee Kamran Hussain, General Secretary Pakistan Press Club UK Arshad Rachiyal, Chairman Overseas Pakistan Global Foundation Zahir Ahmed Mehr, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International Raja Najabat Hussain, Chairman Slack Asian Majid Nazir, President Khabib Foundation UK Ayman Majid, Vice President Khubaib Foundation UK Hamas Majid, Chairperson of Pakistan Organization of Worker education and Rights America Tahira Muhammad, Nawabuddin, Syed Ali Kamran Kirmani, Chairman Khubaib Foundation Nadeem Ahmed Khan, Afzal Butt and others.