Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry emphasizes on enhancing quality of education

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has emphasized the need to improve the quality of education and assured to resolve all problems and difficulties faced by the education department in the region.

He expressed these views during a meeting he chaired here at his office on Tuesday.

The president was given a detailed briefing by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Azad Kashmir. He was also apprised of the aims and objectives, infrastructure, ongoing projects and challenges of the education department.

Minister Elementary and Secondary Education Dewan Ali Chaghatai, Secretary Razzak Nadeem, Special Secretary Qazi Inayat, Project Director Islamic Development Bank, Chairman Textbook Board and others were present at the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK President stated that the government would cooperate at all levels to improve the quality of education. He said that difficulties faced by educational institutions would be addressed on a priority basis.

"Besides the construction of buildings, providing basic facilities to educational institutions and enhancing administrative expenses for the educational institutions in the budget will be ensured", he said.

The president stressed the need for arranging training workshops for teachers, which he said would increase the productivity and quality of education.

He issued instructions to officials to speed up their efforts for out-of-school children, who were not in school due to the lack of resources so that they could be able to get education.