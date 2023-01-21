UrduPoint.com

Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Receives Warm Welcome At Manchester Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2023 | 07:31 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry receives warm welcome at Manchester airport

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, who is on a week-long trip to Europe, reached Manchester in the UK on the second leg of his visit after completing a successful visit to Turkey

The AJK President received a warm welcome on his arrival to Manchester from members of the Kashmiri diaspora community who had gathered at the airport.

The AJK President received a warm welcome on his arrival to Manchester from members of the Kashmiri diaspora community who had gathered at the airport.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK president while thanking the diaspora community for their warm welcome apprised them of the purpose of his UK visit.

He said during his stay in the UK and Brussels, he was scheduled to brief British Parliamentarians on the latest situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) besides addressing public gatherings at different places.

