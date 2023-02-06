UrduPoint.com

Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Calls Britain To Resolve Kashmir Issue

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry calls Britain to resolve Kashmir issue

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry while reminding British government of it's moral obligations towards the settlement of Kashmir dispute has said that Britain has a dual responsibility to resolve the lingering dispute in line with the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry while reminding British government of it's moral obligations towards the settlement of Kashmir dispute has said that Britain has a dual responsibility to resolve the lingering dispute in line with the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Addressing a rally in London on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the president said that the Kashmir issue was a the legacy of unfinished partition. "The issue arose when Britain left the subcontinent after the end of its two hundred-year rule", he said.Terming Kashmir dispute a constant threat to the region's peace and security the president said that the long pending dispute continued to hang like a sword of Damocles on India and Pakistan.

The international community, he said should keep in mind that both (Pakistan and India) were two nuclear powers. "Any mishap in this highly volatile region can trigger a nuclear war between the two countries that can put the peace of the whole region in jeopardy", he said.

He said that it was imperative that the international community, particularly the United Kingdom should play its role to resolve the Kashmir issue. Referring to deteriorating political and human rights situation in IIOJK. The president said that Kashmiri people have been facing myriad of challenges since the Modi's government changed the special status of Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

He, however said that India must keep in mind that it cannot suppress the Kashmiris' legitimate struggle by using it's military muscle. "The international community, especially the United Nations, should play its role to give the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination", Barrister said.

Thanking the diaspora community for their participation in the rally, Barrister Chaudhry said that the expatriates community's massive presence in the solidarity march amply demonstrates their commitment to Kashmir cause.

It is worth to mention here that a large number of people including men and women participated in the rally. The participants of the rally marched from the Indian embassy and later culminated peacefully at the British Prime Minister's office at 10 Downing Street in London.

The participants carrying banners and placards sought world attention towards the simmering situation in Kashmir while chanting high pitched slogans against Indian illegal occupation and in favor of Kashmir's Right to self determination.

Expressing solidarity with their brethren in the Indian occupied Kashmir, the participants of the rally reiterated their resolve to carry forward the struggle till they achieve their goal of freedom. On this occasion, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry also presented a memorandum to the British Prime Minister's office at 10 Downing Street seeking the British government's role to stop the ongoing atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World United Nations Nuclear London United Kingdom Azad Jammu And Kashmir March August Women 2019 Moral From Government

Recent Stories

Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders, Pro ..

Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders, Prosecutor of International Crimi ..

6 minutes ago
 GMG acquires &#039;aswaaq LLC&#039; from Investmen ..

GMG acquires &#039;aswaaq LLC&#039; from Investment Corporation of Dubai

6 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspends action on ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspends action on FIRs registered against Sheikh ..

4 minutes ago
 No compromise on provision of speedy services to c ..

No compromise on provision of speedy services to citizens: DG FDA

4 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan asks govern ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian-Chinese winter sports festival scheduled f ..

Russian-Chinese winter sports festival scheduled for late February

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.