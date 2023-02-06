Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry calls Britain to resolve Kashmir issue

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry while reminding British government of it's moral obligations towards the settlement of Kashmir dispute has said that Britain has a dual responsibility to resolve the lingering dispute in line with the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry while reminding British government of it's moral obligations towards the settlement of Kashmir dispute has said that Britain has a dual responsibility to resolve the lingering dispute in line with the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Addressing a rally in London on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the president said that the Kashmir issue was a the legacy of unfinished partition. "The issue arose when Britain left the subcontinent after the end of its two hundred-year rule", he said.Terming Kashmir dispute a constant threat to the region's peace and security the president said that the long pending dispute continued to hang like a sword of Damocles on India and Pakistan.

The international community, he said should keep in mind that both (Pakistan and India) were two nuclear powers. "Any mishap in this highly volatile region can trigger a nuclear war between the two countries that can put the peace of the whole region in jeopardy", he said.

He said that it was imperative that the international community, particularly the United Kingdom should play its role to resolve the Kashmir issue. Referring to deteriorating political and human rights situation in IIOJK. The president said that Kashmiri people have been facing myriad of challenges since the Modi's government changed the special status of Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

He, however said that India must keep in mind that it cannot suppress the Kashmiris' legitimate struggle by using it's military muscle. "The international community, especially the United Nations, should play its role to give the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination", Barrister said.

Thanking the diaspora community for their participation in the rally, Barrister Chaudhry said that the expatriates community's massive presence in the solidarity march amply demonstrates their commitment to Kashmir cause.

It is worth to mention here that a large number of people including men and women participated in the rally. The participants of the rally marched from the Indian embassy and later culminated peacefully at the British Prime Minister's office at 10 Downing Street in London.

The participants carrying banners and placards sought world attention towards the simmering situation in Kashmir while chanting high pitched slogans against Indian illegal occupation and in favor of Kashmir's Right to self determination.

Expressing solidarity with their brethren in the Indian occupied Kashmir, the participants of the rally reiterated their resolve to carry forward the struggle till they achieve their goal of freedom. On this occasion, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry also presented a memorandum to the British Prime Minister's office at 10 Downing Street seeking the British government's role to stop the ongoing atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.