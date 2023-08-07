Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has thanked the government of Saudi Arabia for its consistent support of Kashmiri's legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination

MIRPUR AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has thanked the government of Saudi Arabia for its consistent support of Kashmiri's legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.

He expressed these views while talking to a high-level delegation of the Saudi Development Fund (SDF), which was led by its Director General Operations Dr Saud Ayed Al-Shammari in the State metropolis Monday.

The AJK President said that the KSA has not only supported Pakistan for its principled stand on the issue of Kashmir but also stood up with the people of Azad Kashmir through thick and thin.

He said that in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake that struck the region in 2005, Saudi Arabia played an important role in the rescue and rehabilitation process and the development of infrastructure in the state.

Referring to the recently inaugurated King Abdullah Campus of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University, the president said that the campus was constructed at a cost of 13.5 billion rupees.

He said that the campus was a great gift from the Saudi government to the people of Azad Kashmir.

The SDF delegation, on the occasion, briefed the President about the ongoing and accomplished projects by the Saudi government in Azad Kashmir.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry thanked the Saudi Government and the people of the KSA for initiating development and public welfare projects worth billions in Azad Kashmir.

He said that Saudi Arabia has always helped the Kashmiri people in difficult times.

He said that the Saudi government has always adopted a principled position on the Kashmir issue and raised its voice for the rights of Kashmiris at every forum.