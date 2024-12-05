Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tribute to late Ch. Ayoub

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has paid eulogizing tributes to late Chaudhry Muhammad Ayoub on his sixth death anniversary

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has paid eulogizing tributes to late Chaudhry Muhammad Ayoub on his sixth death anniversary.

Speaking at a prayer meeting, held in Mirpur to mark the sixth death anniversary of the deceased leader, the AJK President said that Chaudhry Ayoub was the one who helped people in difficult times.

"While we observe the sixth anniversary of our all-weather friend Chaudhry Muhammad Ayoub, people still remember him for his public services", the president said.

The deceased, he said, would always be remembered in political and social circles of Mirpur. Barrister Chaudhry renewed his pledge to uphold the deceased friend's mission of public service and take it forward.

" Despite the passage of six years, the memories of Chaudhry Muhammad Ayub are still alive in our hearts and minds", he said, adding that during his years long political journey Chaudhry Ayub had stood shoulder to shoulder with him through every thick and thin.

"There have been many ups and downs in my political career but Chaudhry Sahib always stood firmly by my side", he remarked.

Barrister Sultan, on the occasion, prayed to the almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and raise his rank in Jannat ul Firdous.

On this occasion, Minister for Energy Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Minister for Housing and Physical Planning Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Chairman District Council Raja Naveed Akhtar Goga, Chaudhry Muhammad Mansha Chaudhry, and others were present.