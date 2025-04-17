Azad Jammu and Kashmir ( AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condemns confiscation of Hurriyat leaders' properties

Azad Jammu and Kashmir ( AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, has vehemently denounced the Indian government's decision to seize the properties of prominent Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders, including Syed Salahuddin and Muhammad Farooq Rehmani

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir ( AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, has vehemently denounced the Indian government's decision to seize the properties of prominent Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders, including Syed Salahuddin and Muhammad Farooq Rehmani.

In a statement, the Prime Minister asserted that the confiscation of properties belonging to Kashmiris by Indian authorities constitutes a blatant violation of United Nations resolutions, which not only recognize Kashmir as a disputed territory but also affirm the fundamental right of its people to pursue self-determination.

He condemned the ongoing suppression of the political and human rights of Kashmiris by India, emphasizing that the Kashmiri people has risen in defiance against India's unlawful occupation of their homeland and its imperialistic presence in the region.

The Prime Minister noted that India's relentless oppression has forced thousands of Kashmiris to flee and seek refuge in the liberated region of Azad Kashmir.

He highlighted that the Indian military has created a climate of fear, marked by the killing of innocent youth in staged encounters and the targeting of men, women and children.

"The residents of occupied Kashmir view Pakistan as their supporter and benefactor, while India is perceived as an usurper and killer of Kashmiri people," the Prime Minister remarked.

The AJK PM called upon global powers to take decisive action regarding India's illegal activities against Kashmiris, who are engaged in a legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination.