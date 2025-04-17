- Home
- Pakistan
- Azad Jammu and Kashmir ( AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condemns confiscation of Hurriyat ..
Azad Jammu And Kashmir ( AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Condemns Confiscation Of Hurriyat Leaders' Properties
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 09:48 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir ( AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, has vehemently denounced the Indian government's decision to seize the properties of prominent Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders, including Syed Salahuddin and Muhammad Farooq Rehmani
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir ( AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, has vehemently denounced the Indian government's decision to seize the properties of prominent Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders, including Syed Salahuddin and Muhammad Farooq Rehmani.
In a statement, the Prime Minister asserted that the confiscation of properties belonging to Kashmiris by Indian authorities constitutes a blatant violation of United Nations resolutions, which not only recognize Kashmir as a disputed territory but also affirm the fundamental right of its people to pursue self-determination.
He condemned the ongoing suppression of the political and human rights of Kashmiris by India, emphasizing that the Kashmiri people has risen in defiance against India's unlawful occupation of their homeland and its imperialistic presence in the region.
The Prime Minister noted that India's relentless oppression has forced thousands of Kashmiris to flee and seek refuge in the liberated region of Azad Kashmir.
He highlighted that the Indian military has created a climate of fear, marked by the killing of innocent youth in staged encounters and the targeting of men, women and children.
"The residents of occupied Kashmir view Pakistan as their supporter and benefactor, while India is perceived as an usurper and killer of Kashmiri people," the Prime Minister remarked.
The AJK PM called upon global powers to take decisive action regarding India's illegal activities against Kashmiris, who are engaged in a legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination.
Recent Stories
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC
Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points
Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister fo ..
Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan
Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho held
World economy likely to avoid recession despite tariffs: IMF chief
Div. Commissioner orders intensification of security at recreational parks, busi ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy PM, Minister of Foreign Affairs & Tourism of ..
Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat visits various exam centres
PPMA delegation meets Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal,
Fire engulfs oil tanker, two buses
4-day int'l educational workshop on 'Global Citizenship in Education' concludes
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC6 minutes ago
-
Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs ..6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan6 minutes ago
-
Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho held6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat visits various exam centres32 minutes ago
-
PPMA delegation meets Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal,29 minutes ago
-
Fire engulfs oil tanker, two buses29 minutes ago
-
4-day int'l educational workshop on 'Global Citizenship in Education' concludes29 minutes ago
-
Malik Shah Gorgaij visits GDA Office, emphasizes for timely completion of projects31 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar underscores role of provinces ..31 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges political forces to unite for democracy's sake31 minutes ago
-
PIE, UNESCO lead consultations to reform middle-tier education governance48 minutes ago