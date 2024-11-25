- Home
Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Committed To Divert Public Money To People's Welfare.
Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2024 | 08:50 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that every single penny of tax-money would be spent on the welfare of people
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that every single penny of tax-money would be spent on the welfare of people.
He said this while talking to different delegations that called on here on Monday. He said that the present government was committed to improve the lives of economically less-privileged sections of society.
He said that the recently announced health package would be instrumental in addressing health-related problems of the people.The present government, he said, has promoted a merit-based system and transparency in public affairs. "In addition to improving infrastructure, the government has chalked out a comprehensive policy to promote tourism in the state", he added.
The PM said that the provision of cheap electricity and cheap flour to citizens of the region were the major initiatives the present government has taken.
" Clean Muzaffarabad project worth 360 million rupees has been approved to make the capital city more attractive", the PM said. " Recruitments in different departments have been made on merit through NTS", the PM said, adding that around 3000 youth have got jobs.
The PM on the occasion reaffirmed his government's support to Kashmiris' ongoing struggle for right to self determination. He said that it was high time that the United Nations should take effective notice of the worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir and take practical measures to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute which, he said, was the main cause of unrest and human rights violations in the region.
