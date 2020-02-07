Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan calls on Leader of Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafar ul Haq

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan called on Leader of Opposition in the Senate Raja Zafar ul Haq on Friday and discussed latest situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

During the meeting, both the leaders reviewed the strategy to highlight the longstanding Kashmir dispute in its true perspective at international fora, said a press release received here.

Raja Zafar ul Haq reiterated that Pakistan would never withdraw from its political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris. "Pakistan would continue to extend its all out support to the Kashmir freedom movement in any circumstance. It was our national narrative on which all political forces and nation were united", he added.

Following 5th August unilateral and unlawful action of Indian BJP government, he stressed the need to adopt an aggressive and effective policy to foil and expose Indian nefarious designs.

Raja Farooq Haider expressed profound gratitude to Pakistani nation for extending unwavering support to Kashmiris and added that it boosted the morale of struggling people of IOJK.

He said it was because of the eternal love of the people of Pakistan with Kashmiris that every Pakistani government had extended cooperation and supported Kashmir cause.' The Prime Minister said Pakistan Army was a great source of protection and a shelter for the people residing along the Control Line. "In-case of any Indian misadventure, people of AJK along-with our valiant forces would teach an unforgettable lesson to the enemy", he added.

Meanwhile, Minister Information AJK, Raja Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas called on Prime Minister Farooq Haider, who is also President of PML-N AJK Chapter.

Farooq Haider congratulated him on becoming the Chief Organizer of PML-N, AJK.